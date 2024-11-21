"I would be so terrified" - Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer react to Donald Trump’s bold strategy for targeting Mexican drug cartels

Joe Rogan and Evan Hafer lauded President-elect Donald Trump's ambitious plan to destroy Mexican drug cartels. A large section of American society has been battling with the disastrous effects of drug use, severely straining the country's health infrastructure, economy, and social fabric at large.

Trump intends to use military power in his second presidential term to demolish the cartels. In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and Special Forces veteran Hafer discussed how a crackdown from armed forces could cripple cartel operations. Hafer said:

"If we declare war on the drugs cartel, these dudes are not going to understand what the f*** is going on! They're in for a world of ultra-violence they've never actually felt before. What I would be doing if I was down there [in the drug cartel]... I would be getting ready to retire right now. Because if the Delta Force was haunting me, I would be so terrified."

Trending

When Rogan asked who pitched the idea of using special forces, Hafer said:

"I am almost positive, either JD Vance or Donald Trump had said something with the new guy from ICE... We're going to mobilize Tier-1 units against the cartel. The only thing I thought was, 'Retire! If you guys got some money, man... I would like to put that away and maybe move to Jamaica...' It's like if those guys are hunting you, you're done!"

Check out Evan Hafer and Joe Rogan's comments below (2:20:48):

Evan Hafer tells Joe Rogan that special forces can solve many pressing issues in "about two years"

Speaking further in the aforementioned episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Evan Hafer said that the United States Special Forces units are capable of resolving many issues within a reasonable amount of time. He said:

"I thought about this for a long time where I'm like, if they turn loose, the Delta Force and the SEAL Team-6 on cartels and pedophiles, we could just kind of, like, erase the problem in about two years. It would just be gone." [2:22:50]

Rogan and Hafer's comments are about Trump's vow of inflicting maximum damage on the drug cartels with appropriate use of all measures. According to reports, South Carolina's Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has demanded to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. If this comes to fruition, the President will get the power to use the military to deal with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback