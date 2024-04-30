"I think that would be a good fight" - Smilla Sundell eyes dream fight against strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan

Ahead of Smilla Sundell's next world title defense at ONE Fight Night 22, the Muay Thai queen shared who would be her ultimate dream fight.

The teenage sensation is looking forward to one-day crossing paths with fellow world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan in a possible striking-only super fight.

Xiong is currently the ONE strawweight MMA world champion and is considered to be one of the most ferocious female boxers in all of MMA, so naturally, everyone wants to fight her - including Sundell.

In this week's "10 Questions with Smilla Sundell," the Swedish superstar was asked who her dream fight of choice would be.

She responded with:

"Maybe Xiong Jing Nan in a few years, I think that would be a good fight."

On May 3, 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell will make her fifth straight appearance in ONE Championship with the hope of extending her reign as the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

She is set to go strike-for-strike against surging Russian superstar Natalia 'Karelian Lynx' Diachhova, whose emphatic rise to the top via stoppages has made her into the dangerous contender we all admire.

Watch two of the best Muay Thai strikers on the planet collide for that strawweight belt this Friday on U.S. primetime.

"I like stopping people's streaks' - Smilla Sundell is confident in her ability to capture the win against ruthless power puncher Natalia Diachkova

19-year-old Smilla Sundell is determined to prove that she's the best pound-for-pound striker in the world after beating Natalia Diachkova.

The Fairtex representative has done her due diligence in preparing for Diachova's ferocious punching power. And despite not having the same amount of experience as her opposition, Sundell's performances thus far, have never disappointed.

She has single-handedly dominated every opponent in ONE Championship with every striking technique in the book to retain her status as the number one female striker in the world.

Speaking to ONE, she said:

"I like stopping people's streaks. But I think I want this more than her, and that's why I'll come out on top."

Having stopped multiple winning streaks since 2022, Sundell is, therefore, looking forward to capturing one more this Friday.