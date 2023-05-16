Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are considered some of the greatest UFC bantamweights in the world of MMA. But a Cage Warriors champion believes he has already surpassed their level. The UFC stars fought a closely contested clash at UFC 288, though the undefeated Irishman has pointed out holes in their game.

It took some time but 'Funk Master' is finally starting to receive the flowers from fans that he deserves, following a run of unfortunate matchups. Putting the Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw controversies behind him, the champion of Jamaican descent is now considered amongst the greatest 135ers of all time.

During a recent interview, Cage Warriors bantamweight king Caolan Loughran believes both Aljaman Sterling and Henry Cejudo's cardio isn't the best and has insisted that they're an easy target to hit.

"I just watched Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. I think I could knock them out right now. I swear on my life, I swear to god. They both got so tired and they're just so easy to hit. I'm so hard to take down... 'Chito' Vera is No. 3 [No. 6] in the world. You can't tell me 'Chito' Vera is good, he's not good. He's not good. He's got a big punch."

Caolan Loughran has drawn comparisons to Conor McGregor throughout his career. His most recent performance to capture Cage Warriors gold showed glimpses of his likeness to 'The Notorious'.

Since turning professional in 2019, the Ireland native has amassed a perfect 8-0 record in the cage and believes he is ready to step into the octagon and cement himself as one of the very best in the world.

Is the UFC bantamweight division as weak as Caolan Loughran believes?

There is an ongoing debate amongst fans about which division is the best in the promotion, with UFC bantamweight being a recurring choice for many supporters.

From top to bottom, the 135lb weight class has a case of being the most stacked division in the sport. Alongside a star-studded top 10 filled with rising contenders and multiple former champions, there are a several fighters on the outside that could be considered some of the best in the world.

Umar Nurmagomedov looks like a world-beater each time he steps foot into the octagon and he currently sits at #11 in the rankings. Everybody has a subjective opinion on which division is best, but it's hard to dismiss the current strength of UFC bantamweights.

