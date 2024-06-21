“I think I'm very versatile” - Kongthoranee Sor Sommai brings technical style into Superlek fight

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai considers himself as a versatile and technical fighter and is looking to make full use of his skills in his scheduled showdown with Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9 next week in Thailand.

The two will collide in a flyweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28. It serves as the co-headlining bout of the event happening in Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee talked about his upcoming fight, including his strong suits as a fighter and how it will figure in his showdown with Superlek.

The 27-year-old Sor Sommai athlete said:

"Well, I think my style is Muay Femur or a technical fighter. I think I am flexible. I can walk forward, or I can do a lot of counter attacks. So it depends on the game plan. I think I'm very versatile. And I can just adapt myself to different game plans."

Trending

At ONE Friday Fights 68, Kongthoranee is looking to claim his eighth straight victory and ninth overall since making his ONE Championship debut in February last year.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listings for its availability on your area.

Kongthoranee grateful to ONE for helping him get back on his feet

Flyweight Muay Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is grateful to be now competing in ONE Championship, which he gives credit to for helping him get back on his feet after hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with the promotion, in line with his return to action at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 8, the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya native shared how the pandemic left him with little to turn to for income and how ONE Championship changed everything for him by way of the ONE Friday Fights series.

He said:

"My struggle was during the COVID period. I didn't have any income at all. I had to work for hire. And I even thought it was the end of the road of my fighting career. After COVID, ONE Championship changed my life."

Kongthoranee introduced himself to ONE Championship in a big way, knocking out fellow Thai fighter Gingsanglek Tor Laksong in his debut outing in the ONE Friday Fights series in February last year. He would lose in his next fight but responded with seven straight victories after.

The momentum he has generated from his winning streak is something he is looking tap into when he battles Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 in Bangkok, Thailand.