"I think Kanye met his match" - Fans alarmed over UFC veteran BJ Penn's latest retort at critics following claims of "murdered" family

BJ Penn recently sent fans into a frenzy with his claims of imposters pretending to be his family members after allegedly eliminating his mother and siblings. Penn notably made similar claims earlier this year, going so far as to imply that there was a greater conspiracy at play.

In a recent Instagram post, Penn alleged that his mother and brothers had been killed and replaced by imposters by sharing a compilation of images that supposedly proved his claims. In an attached statement, he wrote:

"Hilo Police Department, I need your help. My mother, Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn, and my brother, Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered, and I need you to investigate these guys. Get these people out of my house and off my properties. #hawaii."

After many urged the UFC legend to seek help for his mental health, Penn followed up with another Instagram post slamming the ones calling him out. Reiterating his claims of imposters playing his mother and brothers by wearing masks, he wrote:

"What you guys need to do is walk upstairs and go in your room, take off all your clothes. Lie in your bed. Get comfortable and go f**k yourself."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on his reaction.

One fan compared Penn's public crash out to Kanye West's and wrote:

"I think Kanye met his match. You’re losing your sh*t, bro. Seek help, please."

Another fan wrote:

"How has no one tried to help this man yet."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @bjpenn on Instagram

MMA coach discusses BJ Penn perfecting 155-pound weight cut during UFC career

Last September, MMA coach Jason Parillo heaped praise on BJ Penn for perfecting his weight cut technique at 155 pounds and detailed some of his training methods.

In an episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Parillo explained that Penn educated himself on the biology of weight cutting before fights and trained accordingly. He stated:

"[Penn] legitimately trained himself to the weight that he belonged at, and that's 155 [pounds]. He did conditioning...ran...got a nutritionist, educated his body, and trained his body to be a real 155-pounder. A guy that has to cut weight to 155 [pounds] and then put the weight on properly to get back up to whatever you are, 167 [pounds], whatever it is."

He continued:

"And be strong... Agile and have the athleticism as a 155-pounder. So, he really brought himself down to a real 155-pounder."

Catch Jason Parillo's comments below (49:00):

