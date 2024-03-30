"I don't think my Karate and Jiu-Jitsu would have been useful" - Georges St-Pierre recalls silverback gorilla confrontation in Rwanda

Georges St-Pierre recently regaled Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo with a story on the latter two's podcast, Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry. Specifically, he recounted his experience of being chased by a silverback gorilla in Rwanda, where he had gone gorilla trekking.

With both Usman and Cejudo astonished, the duo soon broke out in laughter as 'GSP' humorously recalled the deep level of fear he had felt during his short but intense confrontation with an extremely powerful wild animal.

"I actually got chased by a silverback gorilla. I was in Rwanda, I did gorilla trekking. He looked at me, he comes, he went towards me. I get out of the way and I put my knees on the floor like this and I was like, man, I was like, 'Please, please.' And then I look, he's not in front of me."

As it turns out, the silverback gorilla found the all-time MMA great to be such an insignificant threat that he deliberately exposed his back, his most vulnerable area, to him. This prompted 'GSP,' who shared a clip of his story on X/Twitter, to express gratitude that nothing more happened.

"I don't think my Karate and Jiu-Jitsu would have been useful if the situation with the Silverback Gorilla had escalated. Thanks God!"

Check out Georges St-Pierre's gorilla confrontation story:

The Canadian legend has been enjoying himself since his retirement from MMA, participating in numerous activities that his previous commitments as a UFC fighter had rendered him unable to engage in.

What is Georges St-Pierre's belt rank in Kyokushin Karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu?

While most fans remember Georges St-Pierre as one of the sport's most prolific wrestlers, he is a highly skilled karateka and Brazilian jiu-jitsu grappler despite his relatively low number of submission and knockout wins. He is a third-degree black belt in Kyokushin Karate.

Meanwhile, he is a first-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Former world champion Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom and fifth-degree black belt Bruno Fernandes has awarded him the rank. 'GSP' earned his black belt in 2008 before subsequently earning his first stripe in 2011.