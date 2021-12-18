"I don't think people should be too hard on him" - Jake Paul explains why Tyron Woodley's legacy should not take a hit if he loses

It's almost time for Jake Paul to step inside the boxing ring and take on Tyron Woodley in their highly anticipated rematch. 'The Problem Child' appears as confident as ever and is ready to close the chapter with 'T-Wood' with another victory.

However, the younger Paul believes that a loss for Woodley shouldn't affect the legacy he has built off his fighting career. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said:

"You know, it's hard to say, but it's definitely not a good look, I guess. But I don't think people should be too hard on him because in the future, I'm going to beat people that are greater than him. So once they see that, they will be like, 'Oh okay man, he lost to a really good fighter'. But for right now, they just think, 'Oh he is starting his career and Tyron should win on paper', but once I beat McGregor and once I beat all of these guys, then they're just going to look back and be like, 'Oh well actually respect to Tyron.'"

You can watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

The second meeting between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has drawn a lot of attention in short time. The rematch will give the UFC veteran a chance at redemption after losing to 'The Problem Child' in their first encounter on August 29 this year. Paul won the fight via split decision (77-75, 75-77, and 78-74).

If the Cleveland native manages to secure another victory over Tyron Woodley this weekend, he could be in a much better position to secure increasingly lucrative fights in the future.

Tyron Woodley reveals Jake Paul rematch has a trilogy fight clause

The second fight with Tyron Woodley came as a surprise as Jake Paul was originally scheduled to take on Tommy Fury. However, Fury had to pull out of the bout which led to Woodley stepping in and taking the fight on short notice.

In an interview with TMZ, 'T-Wood' revealed that the contract includes a rematch clause which could set up a trilogy bout if Jake Paul suffers his first loss in the boxing ring.

You can watch Tyron Woodley's interview with TMZ Sports below:

