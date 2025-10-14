"I think he's a pr*ck" - Dan Hooker goes ballistic on "spoiled rich kid" Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC Qatar clash

It appears Dan Hooker has no love for Arman Tsarukyan. 'The Hangman' recently shared his honest thoughts on the Georgian-born fighter and labeled him a &quot;spoiled rich kid&quot; ahead of their upcoming showdown.Hooker and Tsarukyan are set to throw down in an exciting lightweight clash at UFC Qatar next month. Ahead of their fight, both men have made it clear that there's no love lost between them and have been trading verbal shots via social media over the past few weeks.Ahead of their upcoming fight, Hooker shared his thoughts on Tsarukyan and slammed the Georgian-born fighter for discrediting him. In an interview with Combat TV, Hooker said:&quot;I think he's a pr*ck. He’s just been chiming at me since he first got into the UFC, and I’m just not... I’ll chime back. He discredits me as a fighter; he says that I turn him down and run away from him... He’s a spoiled little rich kid who’s had everything handed to him. I’m just the complete opposite of that. I’ve taken everything that I have. I’ve worked hard. I come out of nothing... Money can’t help you beat Dan Hooker.&quot;Dan Hooker explains wanting to fight Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC QatarDan Hooker recently explained why he was eager to face Arman Tsarukyan next. The New Zealander claimed that he knew that no other lightweight would be willing to take on Tsarukyan and stated that he was eager to face his &quot;toughest&quot; test.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Hooker got honest about pursuing the Tsarukyan clash and said:&quot;I knew that absolutely no one wants to fight the guy. I know that no one wants to take that risk. Everyone does have a reason to avoid him as well, with the weight miss and things like that... I knew he had to fight to get back into title contention.&quot;He continued:&quot;So I knew that this fight, I would be the only person who would want the most difficult fight. I don’t discredit the other guys for picking their battles and trying to find the path of least resistance. That’s just not the way that I do things. He’s the toughest test. He’s the best fighter in the division.&quot;