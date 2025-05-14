“I don't think it would be a problem” - Nong-O opens up on potential match-ups against fellow Thai superstars Rodtang, Superlek 

Nong-O Hama says professionalism will trump affinity if he ever gets paired up against his fellow Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. The likelihood of this scenario initially became possible when the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion went down a weight class to join the stacked flyweight ranks.

The aftermath of ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2 further pushed these potential dream match-ups into reality. Nong-O was able to avenge his previous loss to No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai after turning back the clock with an epic performance.

That massive win will skyrocket the 38-year-old legend into the top 5 and possibly give him a spot to vie for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai belt.

If that's the case, Nong-O could match up with his close friends, former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang, or the second-ranked Superlek.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O made it clear he's gunning to become world champion again and wouldn't mind signing the dotted line against either of these two superstars.

"Well, I don't think it would be a problem. We all know that we go out, play football together, but when it comes to the ring, we are all professionals, and we will do our job. So I don't think there would be any challenges."

Nong-O says he still has one final title run left in him

Nong-O refuses to be beaten by 'Father Time' and reckons he can continue competing against the best even as he nears his forties.

Judging by the epic performance he displayed at ONE Fight Night 31, there's no doubt the 38-year-old has a lot left in the tank.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:

"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."

Watch the SCMP interview in its entirety:

