"I think he's taking me more seriously than any of his opponents" - Jake Paul does not think Nate Diaz is overlooking him

Nate Diaz is gearing up for his boxing debut against Jake Paul in a ten-round bout next month. Leading up to the fight, Diaz has planned to compete in two triathlons, which has sparked some speculation that he might be underestimating his opponent.

However, Jake Paul believes the opposite. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul was asked if he believes his opponent is taking him lightly, responding:

"No, not at all. I think he's taking me more seriously than any of his opponents because losing to me would be the worst loss of his career and he's always done these triathlons in the build ups to his fights and that's what has gotten him in great shape."

He continued:

"I don't know the exact mileage of triathlons but it's like regardless, you're pretty much doing triathlons every week in training. I ran five miles today. I'm swimming tomorrow or the next day. I'm biking. I'm doing all these bike tests and all these things so we're pretty much doing triathlons anyways.

Check out Jake Paul's full comments on Nate Diaz below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

While Paul believes that Diaz is taking him more seriously than any of his mixed martial arts opponents, he did predict that he will knock the former UFC lightweight title challenger out. After months of back-and-forth, the two will finally face one another on August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul claims he will let his fists 'do all the talking' against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul recently sat down with TMZ Sports to discuss his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. The social media personality shared that he will let his actions do the talking before adding:

"When he gets in there with me and he sees my speed, my power, my skill and he can't hit me, that is going to frustrate him and in that moment, he'll know that he f**ked up and that he's about to get embarrassed and that there's a difference between a UFC champion and a boxer. A very skilled boxer in myself, and my fists are going to do all the talking."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on Nate Diaz below (starting at the 7:08 mark):

While Paul is coming off of a loss to Tommy Fury in his last boxing match, he had won the first six bouts of his professional career going into the bout. Four of those victories came against former mixed martial arts champions.

While Diaz was unable to capture UFC gold, he will look to be the first former mixed martial artist to defeat Paul in the boxing ring.