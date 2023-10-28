"I don't think he understands who he's dealing with" - Israel Adesanya warns Tyson Fury as he uses Francis Ngannou's UFC fight as example of growth

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has warned boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury about underestimating ex-UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in their upcoming showdown.

Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut against Fury in Riyadh on October 28. Adesanya and 'The Predator' have been good friends since their time in the UFC, and 'The Last Stylebender' backed his friend's abilities in a conversation with boxing great Teddy Atlas.

He said:

“It’s his [Tyson Fury’s] world. Also, even with him announcing the Usyk fight in the middle of the promotion for this. I thought that was weird but he came out and said the promoters made that happen. But when he did that, in my mind I was like, I don’t think he understands who he’s dealing with. I’ve seen Francis with Stipe. Five rounds with Stipe Miocic, the first time. You’re taken out and beat up and when you’re getting punched on the ground, I’m talking Francis’s head is on the ground, a hammer fist boom. The force goes down, hits the ground and back up."

Israel Adesanya described Ngannou's willingness to learn and improve to overcome his challenges.

"He took some shots and never got finished by Stipe, who is arguably one of the greatest heavyweights ever. And comes back in the next fight - he got up from the fight busted - he was gassed from the wrestling and stuff, he came back leaner, patient and then took his time to find it. But again, this is it. This is Tyson’s world but if they underestimate Francis to the degree I hope they’re not but if there are, I’ve seen miracles happen. I know where my money is going.”

Teddy Atlas tells Israel Adesanya how Tyson Fury can approach Francis Ngannou fight

Teddy Atlas is renowned for his boxing expertise, and he weighed in on the blockbuster clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to Israel Adesanya, Atlas outlined how Tyson Fury can welcome Francis Ngannou to the world of boxing.

"There is two ways this can go. He can walk him down, and then just say, 'Hello Francis, welcome to my world', and just walk him down behind the jab [and slip his big shots]... Just take it to him and eat his heart, and eat his belief, you know take that away from him. Sometimes the safest place to be with a dangerous puncher is in close, where he can't detonate that."

Check out Israel Adesanya and Teddy Atlas' full comments below [3:10]: