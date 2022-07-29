"I think Usman kicked the s**t out of you": When Nelk Boys' Bob Menery slammed Colby Covington's performance against Kamaru Usman

A few months ago, Colby Covington was invited to be a guest on the Full Send Podcast. On the podcast, he spoke about his recent bouts against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

However, one of the Nelk Boys' podcast hosts, Bob Menery, had some strong opinions about 'Chaos'' performance against the Nigerian in their second and most recent bout.

Menery believed that Covington deservedly lost the decision and went on to say strong words about the UFC fighter's performance against Usman:

"You (Covington) actually truly believe you won that fight. Listen to me, I'm your boy, you've showed us respect, love ya. I think you lost the fight, I think Usman kicked the s**t out of you."

Menery went on to say that it was one of the greatest fights he's seen. He stood firm on his belief that Usman rightly got the decision win over Colby Covington.

His opinion clearly didn't go down well with the UFC fighter and even some of the other podcast hosts. They asked Menery if he was "on drugs" when making the statement.

All three of the judges favored Kamaru Usman, but the fight was close. Covington lost out by just one round on two of the judges' scorecards. Derek Cleary was the only judge to score the bout 49-46 to the Nigerian.

What happened in the first bout between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman

Despite both bouts going into round five, the first contest between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman ended in a finish for the Nigerian. The bout was once again full of highlights, but Usman finished the fight late with some deadly strikes. He dropped the American to his knees and eventually caused the fight to end.

The fight was for the UFC welterweight belt, which has illuded 'Chaos' during his MMA career. Covington was the interim UFC welterweight champion at one point, but is yet to become the official champion within the organization.

Dana White has previously been open to a third bout between the two welterweights, but as of right now, a trilogy fight is yet to be booked.

Covington last beat Jorge Masvidal in impressive fashion, meaning he's still very much in the hunt for UFC gold despite losing twice to Usman.

