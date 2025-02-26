"I thought it was a b**ch move" - Eddie Hearn shares honest reaction to Chris Eubank Jr. slapping Conor Benn with egg at face-off

Chris Eubank Jr. spiced up his recent face-off with Conor Benn by slapping him with an egg. However, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was no fan of the stunt, lambasting Eubank's actions in an interview with IFL TV. While Hearn acknowledged the entertainment value of Eubank's decision, he disagreed with it.

According to Hearn, Eubanks' actions were borderline cowardly, and were it up to him, it wouldn't receive the praise it already has. In fact, Hearn pointed out the danger in smashing an eggshell into Benn's eye, which could have injured him, canceling the fight.

"I thought it was a b*tch move, if I'm honest, because anytime you... an attack like that is premeditated. If you have a head-to-head, someone says something, someone pushes you, you whack him. I get it."

While Hearn understands the tension of face-offs in combat sports, and that they occasionally get physical, the use of an egg was beyond his expectations.

"But to all sit there and go, 'Yeah, right, get me an egg and what I'm going to do is I'm going to goad him on and then I'm going to hit him around the face,' which was really the eye. The eye... with an egg. I get it, we live in a world [where] it goes viral. It's massive for the fight. It's an instant sellout. But I just think it's a bit of a b*tch move."

Check out Eddie Hearn's disapproval of Chris Eubank Jr. slapping Conor Benn with an egg:

The rivalry between Eubank and Benn is a heated one, but pre-fight confrontations and scuffles are nothing new to boxing or even combat sports as a whole. This, however, marks the first instance that a fighter has used an egg as a weapon.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is a repeat of their fathers' rivalry

On April 26, Chris Eubank Jr., who is the current IBO middleweight champion, will face Conor Benn, who reigns as the WBA Continental welterweight champion. The animosity between the pair is, in large part, due to the bitter feud their fathers were embroileed in years ago in the 90s.

Check out Chris Eubank senior TKO'ing Nigel Benn:

At the time, Chris Eubank senior and Nigel Benn competed for the WBO middleweight title, with Eubank emerging victorious via 9th round TKO, solidifying himself as one of the greatest British fighters in boxing history.

