"I thought it was like millions" - Joe Rogan shocked by price of former UFC owner’s fossilized Sabretooth skull

Joe Rogan recently had a discussion about former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta on his podcast. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan had a conversation with American gold miner John Reeves.

At one point during the episode, the two individuals started talking about Sabretooths and Rogan brought up Fertitta possibly having a Sabretooth skull in his workplace.

Upon finding out that the skull cost Fertitta around $160,000, Rogan appeared a bit underwhelmed as he thought the cost would go up to millions.

"Does Lorenzo Fertitta have a sabretooth skull in his office? See if that's true. Lorenzo Fertitta is one of the gentlemen who owned the UFC before they sold it to WME. Billionaire character who loved MMA and is really the reason why the UFC blew up, along with Dana White and his brother Frank... [Upon finding out the price] What?! It's only a 160 grand?... Oh, I thought it was like millions," he said.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:28:08):

Joe Rogan makes his pick for Ilia Topuria's next UFC opponent

During the UFC 312 telecast, Rogan held a JRE Fight Companion podcast that featured former UFC fighters Brendan Schaub and Matt Serra. At one point, Rogan spoke about the future of the lightweight division and said he wanted to see Topuria go up to the 155-pound shark tank.

The UFC commentator also expressed his enthusiasm at the possibility of Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev becoming a reality:

"We don't know what's gonna happen at lightweight now. I hope, as crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to 155 [pounds], I really do. Ilia goes up to [155 pounds], f**k I don't care if he only defended the title one time or didn't, who cares? [On the possibility of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria] Let's go! Let's f**king go!"

Check out Rogan's comments below (3:36:24):

