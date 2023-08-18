"I thought you'd have a little more pudge" - Adin Ross invites Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling on his stream to rate his physique

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are scheduled to face each other in the headline bout of tomorrow's pay-per-view event, UFC 292. The two men will compete for the UFC bantamweight title, marking O'Malley's first-ever title fight. Meanwhile, it will be Sterling's fourth title defense in an all-time great run.

The fight will be Sean O'Malley's first pay-per-view main event, while marking Aljamain Sterling's second stint as a pay-per-view headliner. Both bantamweights have done their part to promote the bout, and they recently appeared on Adin Ross' stream, where the 22-year-old streamer curiously asked the two men to evaluate his physique.

Upon removing his shirt, Ross drew subtle laughter from Sterling, while O'Malley tried to be more complimentary. 'Sugar' expressed surprise saying that he expected Ross to be in worse shape:

"I called it. No, you don't got as many... you're in a little better shape than I thought. I thought you'd have a little more pudge around you."

After O'Malley offered his input, Ross then turned his attention to the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, asking him for his thoughts. This prompted Sterling to say the following:

"Well, because you're from Long Island, I'll give you a seven."

It marked one of the few moments when O'Malley and Sterling weren't jawing back and forth at each other. With UFC 292 just a day away, fans will await the weigh-ins with bated breath, hoping that both the challenger and the champion are on point to avoid a potential disaster.

Sean O'Malley isn't the only rising star on the UFC 292 card who idolizes Conor McGregor

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is the biggest star in MMA history and by a significant margin. The success he's achieved has drawn the attention of countless others, who now hope to replicate what he's done. This is seen in several young fighters who regard the Irishman with admiration.

Sean O'Malley is one such fighter, who hopes to emulate 'The Notorious', but there is another fighter on the main card of UFC 292, who also idolizes Conor McGregor. In fact, he is a fellow Irishman himself. Ian Machado Garry is scheduled to take on Neil Magny and continue his thrilling march to the welterweight title.