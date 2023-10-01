"I thought he'd lost an eye there" - Fans fear end of career for Jeamie TKV after horrific cut leads to 'embarrassing' first-ever defeat 

Jeamie TKV had a rough day at the office as he was on the receiving end of a gruesome injury on September 30.

The 29-year-old locked horns against Igor Macedo in a heavyweight clash. The fight took place on the undercard of Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez and was held at York Hall in London, England.

The night did not go well for TKV as he suffered a gruesome cut over his eye in the sixth round of the bout. The cut caused heavy bleeding and resulted in the fight being stopped in Macedo's favor via TKO.

The fight marked the first loss of TKV's professional boxing career. Prior to the fight, the heavyweight was undefeated with a 5-0 record.

Viewer discretion is advised for the image below:

Jeamie TKV's eye cut drew reactions from several boxing fans on social media.

One individual was concerned that the 29-year-old might have parted with his eye due to the horrific injury.

"I thought he'd lost an eye there."

Another person labeled TKV's injury as the 'worst cut' in the sport.

"Probably the worst cut I've ever seen in combat sports if not top 5."

A compilation of reactions to the injury can be seen below:

Fans react to Jeamie TKV's injury

