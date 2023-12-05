"I thought that was your sister" - Paige VanZant's swimsuit photo dump with mother draws eyeballs on social media

Paige VanZant's photo dump with her mother has left the fans awestruck on social media.

Despite being out of action for a while, VanZant is arguably one of the most famous female fighters around, thanks to her large legion of followers on social media and the content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns. '12 Gauge' recently posted a photo dump with her mother.

In the post, Paige VanZant and her mother can be seen donning swimsuits, which has drawn tons of attention from fans. She captioned the post:

"Powerful people come from powerful mothers. my mom, my best friend and my biggest fan. I love you."

Take a look at her post below:

Fans have filled out the comment section reacting to the post. While some mistook VanZant's mother for her sister, others lauded them as the "best mother-daughter combo." Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I thought that was your sister"

"Best mother daughter combo ever! Would drop my entire savings"

"Wonder genes, really wish you know that I love you"

"2 beautiful ladies!!"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant hilariously claims that she was called to be the new main event for UFC 295

While the UFC 295 main event saw Alex Pereira beat Jiri Prochazka to win the UFC light heavyweight championship, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view. However, Jones had to pull out due to an injury.

Following Jon Jones' withdrawal, comedian Adam Hunter indicated that given the loss of a megastar like Jones from the UFC 295 fight card, only Paige VanZant could save the pay-per-view. Referencing the same, '12 Gauge' had this to say during the recent episode of her podcast A Kicka*s Love Story:

"I, literally, got called to be the new main event of UFC 295... Yes. They called me, and they said, obviously, Jon Jones pulled out, and they needed somebody that was gonna sell a lot of pay-per-views. So, they asked me to come in, be the new main event. All I had to do is jump on a trampoline topless... A lot of people would probably pay to see me jump on a trampoline topless. But no, the UFC didn't call me to be the new main event."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (6:49):