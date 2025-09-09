  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:21 GMT
Darren Till (left) talks potential Jake Paul (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Darren Till recently shared his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul fight and issued a bold prediction. Till believes he can finish Paul and would "train live never before" if they were potentially booked for a showdown.

Till is coming off an impressive third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 last month and has a perfect 3-0 record as a professional boxer. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June and is reportedly set to face Gervonta Davis in November.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Till addressed a potential fight against Paul and vowed to knock out the former Disney star. He said:

"We have to look at the facts with Jake. He's fighting Gervonta Davis in a mega, mega fight. Jake can really, really box. He's got power. He's a big, strong lump... He's a fighter. He's a professional boxer, right now. I would knock Jake out. Just my switches and my experience, I would knock Jake flat out. That would be a fight I would train for like never before. I would bring a whole team around me, 12-14 weeks."
Darren Till addresses reported Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight

In the same interview, Darren Till shared his two cents on the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Till lauded Paul for his business acumen while admitting that Davis should not be fighting someone like him.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani (via @arielhelwani on X), Till heaped praise on "clever individual" Paul and pointed out that the Davis fight could generate millions for the former Disney star. He said:

"I think Jake's just terrorizing all of boxing. Everyone's so mad about it, I don't give a f*ck. If it's an exhibition, and I don't agree with it again, 'Tank' shouldn't be fighting him, really. 'Tank' should beat him if it were a real fight. But again, everyone's talking about it, it's on Netflix, hundreds of millions, you know, Jake is a very smart businessman... Jake's a very, very clever individual."
Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
