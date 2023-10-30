"I tried with Nate but he didn't want it" - Jake Paul suggests boxers should fight Francis Ngannou in MMA

Jake Paul is aware of Francis Ngannou's budding stardom but suggests those wishing to box the Cameroonian must also agree to a second fight.

Paul, 26, was one of many celebrities who tuned in to the Fury vs Ngannou event and tweeted his reaction both during and after the result. 'The Problem Child' tweeted on Sunday that Ngannou and his next opponent should agree on two fights: one in boxing and one in MMA.

In the tweet, Jake Paul said:

"Any boxer that wants to box Francis Ngannou has to agree to rematch him in MMA."

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul added that he attempted the double fight idea with Nate Diaz while alluding to the idea that his next boxing fight with an MMA fighter will include this deal. Paul and his fight promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, have been pursuing an MMA fight with Diaz since the conclusion of their boxing fight in August.

For almost a year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been teasing an MMA debut in the PFL. At the beginning of the year, both the PFL and Paul initially announced the former Disney star would fight in the smart cage in 2023, though plans have since changed.

Expand Tweet

Since the conclusion of the fight, Francis Ngannou has yet to announce any future fight plans. He has not made a public appearance since leaving the ring, as the Fury vs Ngannou post-fight press conference was unexpectedly canceled shortly after the fight.

Though it has only been one day since the historic event, fans continue to speculate when Ngannou's return will be. He is currently signed with the PFL but could still choose to continue his newly found success in boxing. Ngannou now owns a 0-1 professional boxing record, but he will reportedly be in the WBC's top 10 upon their next rankings release.