"I haven't tried to reinvent the wheel" - Ok Rae Yoon doesn't see the need to change his ways ahead of Alibeg Rasulov war

Former ONE lightweight kingpin Ok Rae Yoon hasn't made any changes to his training procedure.

In August 2022, Ok was dethroned of his ONE lightweight MMA world title in a rematch against Christian Lee, leaving the South Korean fighter without a successful defense.

Nine months later, the Team MAD affiliate bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Lowen Tynanes.

On July 5, Ok returns to action and looks to continue his road to a trilogy fight against Lee. To do so, the 33-year-old must emerge victorious in the ONE Fight Night 23 main event against undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov.

Trending

During an interview with ONE, Ok had this to say about not wanting to change anything heading into his fight against Rasulov:

"I haven't tried to reinvent the wheel. I've been training as I awlays do. They say that the training environment is the most important and I believe that my environment at Team MAD is amazing."

Ok followed up, saying:

"If I was confident that my training would be significantly better and more effective someplace else, I would make that switch, but I don't have any great reason to believe otherwise. So I haven't made a major changes."

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event featuring Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov's ONE interim lightweight MMA world title matchup can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Christian Lee's return should come against Ok Rae Yoon or Rasulov

With the Ok Rae Yoon vs Alibeg Rasulov contest having the interim crown on the line, the two-division MMA king will surely keep a close eye to formulate a winning plan against the victor.

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee hasn't fought since defeating Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE welterweight throne in November 2022.

Lee endured an extended layoff from fighting to recover from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee. Last month, Lee confirmed his plans to return later this year.

If he has it his way, the two-division king plans to defend his throne at one of the promotion's North American events.

It should be noted that Lee has a history with Ok, as they each hold a world title win against the other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback