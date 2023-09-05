"I tried" - Sean Strickland hilariously claims UFC deleted his interviews just 'moments' after recording

Sean Strickland is set to take on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title in the biggest fight of his career yet. Strickland will go up against Adesanya at UFC 293 in hostile territory in Sydney on September 9.

The No.5 ranked contender is infamous for his ability on the mic and being able to talk up a storm. Strickland is also not known to hold back or reserve his thoughts to himself. He has already had a public verbal altercation with Adesanya ahead of UFC 276, a card on which they both featured.

In a recent tweet, Strickland hilariously announced to fans that the UFC will not be airing a 'great' interview that he claims to have knocked out. He wrote:

"Just knocked out some great interviews with the UFC.. The moment I walked away..... DELETE LMAO! I tried"

Previously, Israel Adesanya had voiced out the promotion's concerns about Sean Strickland proving to be an embarrassment on a public scale and their hesitance to allow him to headline an event alongside 'The Last Stylebender'.

In a media scrum alongside longtime coach and City Kickboxing founder, Eugene Bareman, Adesanya said:

“Like I said, he’s an idiot, and the UFC don’t want him embarrassing the company. But yeah, that’s all I’ll say about that. He should thank me. He should really thank me for actually making him get the fight. [Bareman] knows what happened behind the scenes. I pushed for it, and I’m glad the UFC trusted me to listen to me.”

'Izzy' also claimed to have pushed for the fight against the promotion's top brass and their valid concerns.

Fans react to Sean Strickland's interview being deleted by the UFC

Fans were in unanimous support of Sean Strickland after he tweeted about his interview being deleted by the UFC.

Fans struck up a new name for him while also declaring him the best at promotions on the UFC roster.

"WE STAND WITH YOU D'SEAN"

"Why would they delete their greatest promo artist on the roster right now #UFC293"

Fans also replied with hilarious reactions and expressed their excitement for the press conference to come ahead of UFC 293.

"Gonna be the first interview with more bleeps than words."

"For a second there I thought you said you knocked out an interviewer"

"The presser is going to be awesome"

Other fans shared memes and backed Sean Strickland to win the middleweight championship in his first-ever title shot.

