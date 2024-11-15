"I have to try it once" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon seriously considering bantamweight switch after weight miss

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants in on a switch to the bantamweight division after another hiccup on the scales. It forced him to step down from his spot at the top of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

'The Iron Man' was set to defend his coveted gold for the first time this year against British hard-hitter and No.3-ranked contender Jacob Smith at ONE 169 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last week.

But just one day before his world title assignment, the Jitmuangnon Gym failed to make the 135-pound limit by 0.5 pounds, an error that eventually cost him his crown.

As much as the mishap hurts him, the former divisional king was in pristine form throughout his 15-minute slugfest with Smith.

After a dominant five-round showing, the 27-year-old took home the win by unanimous decision for his 16th promotional triumph.

While he has one eye on reclaiming his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, Rodtang wants to also opt for a switch to bantamweight, as he told the promotion:

"I have to try it once. I can't give you an answer now. But if I can move up, that's the answer I will give to everyone."

North American fans who missed any of the action at ONE 169 can rewatch the entire card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodtang vows to get over this spell ASAP

As a fighter who had to sacrifice a lot on his way to greatness, Rodtang is never short of hunger and determination to right his mistakes.

The same can be said in the aftermath of his ONE 169 contest, as the Thai megastar promised to get the better of this stretch and reclaim his world title.

In the same interview, he continued:

"Trust me, this is the second time that I made a mistake, but I won't be making mistakes all my life."

"I will improve myself, and I will adapt, and one day I will come back to flyweight, hopefully," he added.

