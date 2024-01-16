"I was trying to change my style" - Anthony Joshua explains why he chose to stick with trainer Ben Davison for Francis Ngannou fight

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will take place on March 8, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the middle eastern nation continues to develop and attract top talent, it is quickly becoming a hotbed for combat sports and boxing in particular.

Following Joshua's win over Otto Wallin on The Day of Reckoning card, many believed he would face Deontay Wilder next. Wilder, who fought on the same card, came up short that night and lost to Joseph Parker.

As a result, Anthony Joshua and his team looked elsewhere and made a fight with Francis Ngannou. Ngannou made waves with his performance against Tyson Fury and is set to face Joshua in what will be only his second professional boxing match.

Heading into the bout, Joshua has announced his desire to stick with Ben Davison in his corner. Speaking on the decision, 'AJ' said:

"The reason I was able to gel with Ben is because he doesn't try to change your style. I went to a stage where I was trying to change my style - a bit of back-foot boxing, box behind the jab, stick and move, not be explosive, control the pace, stuff like that. But Ben was like 'that's not your body type! you're a f**king big unit, you're explosive, go and knock f**king people out.'" [h/t - IFL TV]

Expand Tweet

If Joshua stays true to his words, fans can certainly expect fireworks when he faces the explosive Ngannou on March 8.

Anthony Joshua says Ngannou is his "undisputed title fight," shows respect to future opponent

Francis Ngannou shocked the world when he took on Tyson Fury. Even though he didn't get the nod on the scorecards, he showed the world what he is capable of, even scoring a knockdown on Fury.

Now, it's been confirmed that Anthony Joshua, a decorated professional boxer, will be Ngannou's second fight. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Joshua made it clear that he is not underestimating Ngannou, and that he will give him the respect he deserves. 'AJ' said:

"Ngannou is my undisputed title fight, that's the mentality I have to have. Ngannou is my undisputed fight. Because you're only as good as your last fight. I respect him a lot, he ain't easy money, he is a hard nights work, and you know what's crazy? So am I. I'm a hard nights work for anyone, so let's go, it's gonna be fireworks."

Expand Tweet