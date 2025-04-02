"I've been able to eat more and learn more" - Nico Carrillo geared up for featherweight debut at ONE Fight Night 30

Even before making his debut in the featherweight division, Nico Carrillo seems to have made the right decision of leaving the bantamweight division behind because of the perks he's been enjoying in his current fight camp.

The Scottish striking star recently revealed that he doesn't stress himself with cutting weight and instead freed up some time to eat and learn more, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"It does feel like a new beginning. I've been enjoying this a lot more. I've not had to be in a calorie deficit for weeks on end so I've been able to eat more and learn more. I've actually been able to get better."

'King of the North' will make his much-awaited arrival in the featherweight Muay Thai division, and Thai superstar Sitthicahi Sitsongpeenong is tasked to welcome him on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nico Carrillo said that he has firmly decided to move to the featherweight division before last bantamweight match

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative left the bantamweight division with a defeat on his record last January 2025 at ONE 170 with a loss at the hands of Nabil Anane, he said that he would have made the same move even if he won his interim world title fight.

Nico Carrillo shared this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, as he explained:

"Even if I'd beaten Superlek that night as originally booked, or if I'd have beaten Nabil at ONE 170, I was going to vacate the belt and move straight to featherweight. It was my last dance at bantamweight. I was already there."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

