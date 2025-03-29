  • home icon
  • “I’ve already made it very clear” - Fabricio Andrade dismisses rival John Lineker’s claim as the next bantamweight MMA contender

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:19 GMT
Fabricio Andrade (left) and John Lineker (right)
Fabricio Andrade (left) and John Lineker (right) [Image via ONE Championship]

Fabricio Andrade isn't interested in running it back just because John Lineker wants another shot. As far as he's concerned, he's been there - done that.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion holds his fellow Brazilian fighter in high esteem, but having shared the ring with him twice already, that chapter should be closed.

Speaking with Nomundao Podcast, he said:

"Lineker is definitely the guy who’s always there. A tough guy, but I’ve already made it very clear. It was twice, right? The first time he was losing, then that happened. In the second fight, he gave up, right?"
Fabricio Andrade's first outing against John Lineker in 2022 ended in a no-contest due to an unintentional groin strike. In the rematch the following year, Andrade ended things decisively with a fourth-round knockout.

The podcast is available with auto-translated English subtitles:

youtube-cover
"He's getting a bit old" - Fabricio Andrade gives honest assessment of his rivalry with John Lineker

Asked whether he sees a third fight with John Lineker as a possibility, Fabricio Andrade didn't rule it out. At the same time, he also made it clear that he's not exactly rearing for another go.

The former champ may have stayed active with a few wins, but the bantamweight MMA king isn't entirely convinced that Lineker still has the fire.

"I'm not too sure whether he wants it, you know," Andrade said. "He's getting a bit old, he's had a lot of much easier fights since we last fought. But, you know, if it does happen, he knows it won't be an easy fight. And if I get to enjoy a full camp, it's going to be trouble for him."

Andrade is not keen on the trilogy, but if Lineker steps up and earns it, then 'Wonder Boy' sounds more than ready to close that chapter for good.

Edited by C. Naik
