“I’ve always been comfortable” - Roman Kryklia reveals the secret behind his seamless transition between Muay Thai, kickboxing

Double ONE world champion Roman Kryklia considers himself a consummate striker that has no problem in competing in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. He spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return to action on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kryklia shared that he has settled well in the striking arts throughout the years that he has learned to adapt to whatever setting he has to compete in.

He said:

“My prep hasn’t changed all that much. My coach’s system is rooted in traditional Muay Thai with a strong kickboxing influence, so I’ve always been comfortable switching between both sports.”

At ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia will be defending the heavyweight Muay Thai gold for the first time since claiming it in December 2023. He will take on the challenge brought forth by Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia looks to spotlight the heavyweight division in return to action

Apart from successfully defending the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia is also in a mission to train the spotlight back to the heavyweight class.

The Ukrainian juggernaut made this known in the same interview with ONE Championship, citing that the heavyweight class is very capable of producing exciting matches that fans can bask in.

Kryklia said:

“It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight.”

Since coming on board ONE Championship in 2019, Kryklia is among the notable faces in the heavier weight classes in the promotion, joined by the likes of 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, Anatoly Malykhin and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida (heavyweight/MMA), among others.

