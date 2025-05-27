“I’ve always had the confidence” - Johan Ghazali recalls the source of his unbridled confidence between the ropes

Johan Ghazali never lacked for self-confidence, and that persona is always cranked up to 11 whenever he steps between the ropes. The teenage phenom will showcase that attitude when he takes on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, U.S. primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

In an interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali explained why he always carried himself in such a manner, even though some people may find it off-putting at first.

Ad

Trending

Johan Ghazali said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've always thought I was better than everyone else, in a good way. Not like - I mean, you know, what I mean. I've always had the confidence that other kids my age didn't have."

Ghazali's bold personality was quickly noticeable when he made his ONE Championship debut in February 2023 against Padetsuk Fairtex.

The Malaysian-American sensation initially captured the audience's attention with his brash demeanor, but his aggressive power captivated the fan base.

Ad

After he weathered the early storm, Ghazali uncorked a diabolical right cross that took Padetsuk out of his senses for the 16-second knockout.

That sub-minute finish became the precursor for Ghazali's ONE Championship, where he now holds an impressive six-win slate, including five knockout finishes.

Ghazali, though, still has a lot of ground to make up before he enters the flyweight Muay Thai division's top five rankings, but a huge win over Paez could give him a huge boost towards his goal.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali has no plans for a lengthy Muay Thai career

Johan Ghazali is adamant that he won't be a Muay Thai lifer. The 18-year-old star has already flirted with opportunities outside combat sports and plans to do just that when he inevitably retires.

Ad

In the same interview with Goated Combat, 'Jojo' said he plans to retire from the sport at the end of his prime and go on to different ventures at a suitable age.

He said:

"Actually, realistically, I don't want to be fighting till I'm old. I want to get in, get the belt, make a name for myself, prove a point, and get out and do something else."

Ad

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.