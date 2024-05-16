“I’ve always said yes” – Kade Ruotolo addresses the public clamor for his grappling superfight with Mikey Musumeci

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo can't wait to lock horns with flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci later this year.

The 21-year-old American phenom says he is giving the fans what they want.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about the gravity of the matchup, and says he never backs down from a challenge.

The BJJ superstar stated:

"I've seen a lot of people commenting, 'Imagine a Kade vs Mikey match'. There were a couple of talks in the promotion that almost ended up happening, but fell through. I've always said yes to pretty much everything."

Ruotolo will put his lightweight gold on the line against 'Darth Rigatoni' at the upcoming ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, September 6th, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Kade Ruotolo to make professional MMA debut at ONE 167

Before Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci throw down at ONE 168 later this year, the 21-year-old fighter is ready to step into a completely different realm early next month.

Ruotolo is set to make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut against fellow American Blake Cooper. The two lock horns at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Ruotolo fully expects to emerge victorious, and become a full-fledged MMA fighter, alongside being a submission grappling world champion.