"I've been changing my mind every time"- Cory Sandhagen gives his prediction of the next UFC bantamweight title fight [Exclusive]

Cory Sandhagen thinks the upcoming UFC bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling might be better for the challenger. While The Sandman himself has been changing his mind constantly in regards to the prediction for the title fight, he believes that the man who once beat him could secure the title off Yan.

The No. 2 ranked bantamweight fighter is in contention of fighting for the title sooner rather than later. Whoever walks out with the win between Yan and Sterling, could go on to welcome Cory Sandhagen, if he beats Frankie Edgar this weekend.

During the UFC Vegas 18 virtual media day, Sportskeeda caught up with Cory Sandhagen. The Sandman believes that Sterling is someone who has an unorthodox style and has a really great grappling game, as well. Whereas, Yan is the exact opposite and his striking is pretty orthodox.

"I've been changing my mind every time I've been asked this week, so we'll go with Sterling this time around. Sterling I think just has like, you know, he has a pretty unorthodox style and he has really really great grappling. I don't really know how great Yan is at grappling, I think you know Jan strikes really well but it's pretty orthodox, there's nothing really too crazy about it."

Sandhagen added that regardless of who he picks, the title fight is an interesting match-up. And he himself will be looking at the bout closely.

"I don't know though, if you ask me next week, I might change my mind and say Yan, and so I think that's kind of a coin toss, it's a super interesting match up, and you know, I'm really excited to watch this fight."

Cory Sandhagen could earn the next shot at the UFC bantamweight title

Cory Sandhagen is arguably in a prime position to get the next shot at the UFC bantamweight championship. The Sandman will be fighting the veteran and former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, this weekend in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18.

The winner of the bout is expected to get that title shot and could either face Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling next for the UFC bantamweight title.