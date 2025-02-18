  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I've covered all those aspects" - Ritu Phogat says ring rust won't be a factor in comeback fight at ONE 171: Qatar

"I've covered all those aspects" - Ritu Phogat says ring rust won't be a factor in comeback fight at ONE 171: Qatar

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 18, 2025 14:53 GMT
Ritu Phogat | Image credit: ONE Championship
Ritu Phogat | Image credit: ONE Championship

A crucial matchup welcomes back Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat in her return to action on the global stage, as she takes on the number three-ranked contender Ayaka Miura as part of the ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Ad

Phogat and Miura will lock horns inside the Lusail Sports Arena. Ahead of their battle, the former spoke with ONE Championship for an interview and explained that a two-year sabbatical won't stop her from getting the win over the latter, as she said:

"After a two-year gap, the difference I experienced is that I had to put in a lot of hard work in my workouts to regain that strength. Now, I've covered all those aspects, but it took a lot of effort."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Indian Tigress' enjoyed her time as a mom during her hiatus as she welcomed her firstborn.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before becoming a mother, Ritu Phogat absorbed back-to-back losses courtesy of Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but she is now ready to put all behind her to begin a new streak.

Ad

Ritu Phogat reveals that she sustained her strength even during pregnancy

During the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the wrestling menace shared that she was able to sustain her strength despite her pregnancy by continuing to do workouts.

Ritu Phogat is confident that she will have the same power that she had as before by stating:

Ad
"I continued working out even during pregnancy. It's often said that a mother is reborn after giving birth. It takes some time to regain your previous strength, but with consistent effort, you can overcome everything."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20, via watch.onefc.com. The event will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी