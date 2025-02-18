"I've covered all those aspects" - Ritu Phogat says ring rust won't be a factor in comeback fight at ONE 171: Qatar

A crucial matchup welcomes back Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat in her return to action on the global stage, as she takes on the number three-ranked contender Ayaka Miura as part of the ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Phogat and Miura will lock horns inside the Lusail Sports Arena. Ahead of their battle, the former spoke with ONE Championship for an interview and explained that a two-year sabbatical won't stop her from getting the win over the latter, as she said:

"After a two-year gap, the difference I experienced is that I had to put in a lot of hard work in my workouts to regain that strength. Now, I've covered all those aspects, but it took a lot of effort."

'The Indian Tigress' enjoyed her time as a mom during her hiatus as she welcomed her firstborn.

Before becoming a mother, Ritu Phogat absorbed back-to-back losses courtesy of Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but she is now ready to put all behind her to begin a new streak.

Ritu Phogat reveals that she sustained her strength even during pregnancy

During the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the wrestling menace shared that she was able to sustain her strength despite her pregnancy by continuing to do workouts.

Ritu Phogat is confident that she will have the same power that she had as before by stating:

"I continued working out even during pregnancy. It's often said that a mother is reborn after giving birth. It takes some time to regain your previous strength, but with consistent effort, you can overcome everything."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20, via watch.onefc.com. The event will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

