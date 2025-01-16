"I've focused on fighting with Tawanchai" - Superbon locked in on getting a win over Tawanchai in highly anticipated rematch at ONE 170

ONE Championship has a couple of potential fight-of-the-year candidates set to happen at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, headlined by ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon challenging Tawanchai for the 155-pound Muay Thai crown. Superbon will have revenge on his mind entering their show-closing world title tilt, as Tawanchai retained the throne via majority decision at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

In an interview with the world's largest martial arts promotion, Superbon had this to say about their second meeting inside the circle:

"Actually after the previous match with Tawanchai, I expected to fight (him again), but I think I was put to fight someone else in the rank first before the rematch. I'm confident, after beating Jo, that I'd get to fight Tawanchai again. So I've focused on fighting with Tawanchai after I beat Jo."

The 34-year-old started his quest for revenge against Tawanchai by winning the interim featherweight kickboxing crown over Marat Grigorian in their trilogy bout last April.

Superbon followed it up with a violent first-round knockout of second-ranked featherweight Muay Thai competitor 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in September.

Recently, Superbon's status as the interim king of the featherweight kickboxing division was elevated to undisputed following the departure of then-reigning world champion, Chingiz Allazov.

Tawanchai foresees second barnburner with Superbon

Tawanchai and Superbon received immense praise from ONE fans following their first go-around, and the reigning 155-pound Muay Thai king believes their rematch inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be even better.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said:

"I feel really excited for this fight. The second fight against Superbon should be just as fun as the first one because Superbon should be more familiar with Muay Thai. And I'm ready."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

