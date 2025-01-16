"I've got to be very careful" - Tawanchai staying cautious of Superbon's violent kicks in world title rematch at ONE 170

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put Superbon's vicious kicking game on red alert when the two square off in the main event of ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative and the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion run it back in a colossal rematch that takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

Before he looks to extend his reign as the divisional king with a moment of brilliance, the 25-year-old told the promotion that he won't necessarily take the 'all gas and no brakes' route given Superbon's ability to put anyone to sleep with his go-to weapon:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The best weapon of Superbon is [his] kicking, and I've got to be very careful about his kicking skills."

The Superbon Training Camp founder, after all, is a master of that. He can let his kicks fly with minimal set-up. If he doesn't connect on the money with one, the 34-year-old can throw them in abundance.

His pair of finishes on the global stage, both of which arrived in the second round, have come via this trademark tool.

Superbon claimed his first in his inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title battle against kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan, a right high kick that instantly shut 'The Doctor's lights out.

Then, at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023, Superbon showed the world that his left leg packs just as much power. The Thai veteran left Dutch-Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan lying flat on the canvas with another spectacular head kick.

Tawanchai reveals his key ingredient to perfection

To Tawanchai, fixing every mistake — even those that appear to be very itsy-bitsy — is a necessity.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion revealed to Sportskeeda MMA that even on his off days, he continues to upgrade himself by rewatching his trianing videos while noting down errros or areas of improvement.

Tawanchai shared:

"When I take a break from training, I watch my own videos to find my mistakes so I can fix them and restore my faith or make those who don't believe in me to believe and follow me again."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.