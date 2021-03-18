'I've got my eye on them' - Alexander Volkanovski on moving up to the lightweight division

Alexander Volkanovski is planning on moving up to the lightweight division. He suggested that he could compete at lightweight later this year or early next year.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has competed in the featherweight, lightweight,and welterweight divisions over the course of his MMA career.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Alexander Volkanovski opened up on a myriad of topics. On being asked if he’s taken any note of his City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya moving up a weight class and getting beaten, Alexander Volkanovski replied:

“Nah, I don’t look at that fight. We’re totally different styles here. We’re totally different body types."

On his decision to move up from featherweight to lightweight, Alexander Volkanovski said:

“You know, I’m a featherweight. You know, people say I’m pretty small for a featherweight. But I still cut some weight. I’m still a pretty heavy-set type of dude because I’m, you know, full of muscle. And, you know, I’m strong, really strong.”

Alexander Volkanovsky continued in this regard:

“I’ve got that welterweight, middleweight type of strength, you know what I mean. I’m just talking myself up here, but you get anyone that’s trained with me and they talk about my size, the power I have, the strength I have. So, I don’t think being overpowered and someone being able to throw me around at lightweight would happen. Obviously, you’ve got guys like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) who’s just next level when it comes to grappling…That’s something that interests me, but then again, I’ve got the featherweight division to worry about.”

Alexander Volkanovski said that he has the skills to excel in the lightweight division, something he intends to show in the near future. However, he said that he has different goals, for now, saying in this regard:

“But, man, I’ll tell you what – again, I’m not a cocky type, but I’m very confident in myself. And I know I’ve got the skills to really do well in the lightweight division, even against the best. So, time will tell. But again, that’s definitely a goal of mine. But right now, I’m just gonna prove myself; be the GOAT in the featherweight division, I don’t think we’re too far away from that. I wanna have a busy year, prove myself to the world, and show them that I am the best featherweight and the best featherweight there ever was. So, I’ve got a job. I’ve got some work to do, and I’ll do that this year. But even later this year or early next year, that lightweight division, I’ve got my eye on them.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Alexander Volkanovski to put his title on the line at UFC 260

Alexander Volkanovski (left); Brian Ortega (right)

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 on March 27th this year.

Presently, the UFC lightweight title is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The status of Nurmagomedov’s retirement remains shrouded in mystery, but it’s expected to unravel before the calendar year ends.

