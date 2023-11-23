“I've healed and I can speak about it” – Angela Lee says she’s in a much better place after overcoming tragedy

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee has been through hell and back the last couple of years.

While she achieved the highest of highs through her massive success inside the Circle, she endured a whirlwind of grief and agony in her personal life.

‘Unstoppable’, who has now officially retired from professional fighting, has slowly picked up the pieces following the tragic suicide of her sister Victoria Lee last December.

The Singaporean-American superstar has also been dealing with her own demons for a long time. At one point, the abyss seemed too insurmountable to get out of, but Lee is finally on the right path to healing.

The 27-year-old retired MMA star shared in a recent interview on Hawaii News Now:

“Of course, when you open up about an experience, so many of those emotions and feelings come back. It was a challenge to kind of relive that moment. But, at the same time, I felt that I was at a place where I've healed and I can speak about it.”

Watch the full interview:

Angela Lee hopes to inspire others to speak up about mental health through Fightstory

Angela Lee’s bravery has been on full display even weeks prior to her swan song at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

The Hawaii native boldly admitted she also tried to take her life back in 2017, in what was initially perceived as a car crash.

Her valiant admission has opened the door for fighters to speak up about mental health concerns, which have been swept under the rug in combat sports for years.

Her non-profit Fightstory is still on its early inception, but is already changing lives and impacting others to speak up.