Tristan Tate will do everything he can to stay in Romania.

Amid a lengthy public investigation on him and his brother, Tate refuses to be pushed out of the country he now refers to as his 'home.' The controversial influencer emphatically stated his position on social media by tweeting his spiteful thoughts about the 'false' accusations he currently is dealing with.

Tate tweeted:

"I'm never leaving Romania. Call me crazy. Would you let a false accuser assisted by overzealous cops who break the law to frame and harass you chase you away from your home? I've lived here eight f****** years. I'm not the one who will have to answer for what's been done here."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

Tate included in his tweet an oft-used gif from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' with American actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Tate brothers simultaneously moved to Romania in 2017 as Andrew Tate claimed their reasoning was due to the belief that the nation allowed for more flexibility with the law.

After reportedly being detained in Romania and scheduled for extradition to Britain in March, Tate and his older brother, Andrew Tate, are still involved in the ongoing case and trial for charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault. As Tate repeated in his recent tweet, the brothers have continuously denied the accusations.

Andrew sarcastically changed his X biography in frustration to read:

"Human trafficker because I told friends how to post on TikTok. Rapist because some girl remembered from 15 years ago once I became rich."

Andrew Tate's X biography [via @cobratate on X]

Why did Andrew and Tristan Tate move to Romania?

With Andrew and Tristan Tate currently facing charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, their initial move to Romania in 2017 now appears ironic in hindsight.

Upon receiving similar accusations in the United Kingdom, the Tate brothers relocated with Andrew giving their reasons in a now-deleted YouTube video interview.

Tate said:

"I'm not a f****** rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free."

With their case still ongoing, the Tate brothers still reside in Romania and have no plans to move following the result of their trial.

