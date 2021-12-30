“I’ve been living in his head rent free for the last 4 years” - Aung La Nsang responds to Vitaly Bigdash call out

Aung La Nsang is no stranger to getting called out. ‘The Burmese Python’ has received multiple challenges during his reign as ONE champion over the past several years.

Now on the comeback trail and looking to make another run at the ONE middleweight world title, Aung La Nsang has been called out again, this time by former adversary Vitaly Bigdash.

Vitaly Bigdash returned to the Circle earlier this month, posting a massive victory over China’s Fan Rong. Following his impressive third-round submission win, Bigdash issued a challenge to Aung La Nsang, and now the Myanmar hero has responded.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Aung La Nsang says he’s open to a third and perhaps final bout with Bigdash.

“I’m surprised he called me out, I don't know why — if you are one of the middleweight contenders — you wouldn’t call out the champion? But I get it. He thinks I’m the route to the title shot, whatever. But if I were him I would call out Reinier [de Ridder] who's the champion right now. But if that’s what he wants, he’s gonna get it.”

Aung La Nsang added:

“He probably sees a weakness in my game. He probably thinks that I didn’t really beat him. He thinks he knows how to beat me so he called me out. That’s what I think. Maybe because I’ve been living in his head rent free for the last four years.”

Aung La Nsang willing to face anyone if it’s a fun fight

While the champion Reinier de Ridder has expressed his interest to move on from his rivalry with Aung La Nsang after already beating ‘The Burmese Python’ twice, the Myanmar-American is still gunning for a trilogy.

That being said, Aung La Nsang is more than willing to conclude his unfinished business with Bigdash. The former two-division ONE world champion is keen to fight anyone in his weight class as well. Nsang and Bigdash each have one win over the other, and a third bout would settle the score.

“I’m down to fight any middleweight, any middleweight in the world. I don’t care who, I want everyone in the middleweight division to know that I’m one of the best in the world,” said Nsang.

Aung La Nsang continues to work tirelessly at Sanford MMA in South Florida, perfecting his skills. He says he will be an even better fighter in 2022 and promises his fans back in Myanmar that he’ll be champion once again.

“Just improving my skill sets. Be better in my wrestling, be better in my grappling. Be able to mix everything together and be a better athlete all around.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim