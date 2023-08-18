"I've made a mistake" - Tyson Fury reached out to lawyers to get Netflix show canceled halfway through filming 

It seems Tyson Fury wanted to cancel his new Netflix reality series halfway through filming and even got his lawyers on the phone to make it happen. 'At Home with The Furys' is a three-part series that will give fans a glimpse into the life of the WBC heavyweight champion and his family.

Over the course of three episodes, released on August 16, fans will get a chance to see the heavyweight boxer attempt to live a quieter life outside the ring with his extraordinary family. The series also follows Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae as they prepare to become parents for the first time.

While the show undoubtedly sounds appealing to boxing fans, Paris Fury recently revealed that her husband wanted to cancel its production halfway through filming. It appears that Tyson Fury found dealing with cameras and managing his young ones too much to handle.

In an interview with Capital XTRA, Fury and his wife spoke about their new reality show. Addressing the challenges of being filmed constantly every day, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Yeah I wanted out, I was like, couple of weeks in, I said, 'Is there any way? I'd be on the phone with my lawyers, 'Is there any way I can get out of this? I don't know what I've signed up for again... That's just my bipolar going up and down all the time. People are going to be shocked because I can take ten turns in an hour." (via thesun.co.uk)

Tom Aspinall says Francis Ngannou is a harder fight for Tyson Fury than Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall recently discussed the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match. The Englishman claimed that while the WBC heavyweight champion is undeniably favored to win, Ngannou's unorthodox boxing style could pose significant problems for Fury.

Fury and Ngannou will enter the squared ring opposite each other on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Given the difference in experience and pedigree, many consider Fury vs. Ngannou a gross mismatch. However, Tom Aspinall begs to differ. In a recent appearance on the Believe You Me podcast, he said:

"When you throw somebody in like a Deontay Wilder, like Francis Ngannou, who’s throwing looping shots and uppercuts and doing all kinds of unorthodox stuff, the boxers aren’t as used to it."

He continued:

"If Tyson Fury boxed Anthony Joshua, it would be the easiest fight ever for him. I can see Francis bringing a few more problems than somebody like Anthony Joshua would to Tyson Fury."

Watch the full episode below: