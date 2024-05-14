"I've never declined a matchup" - Kade Ruotolo on champion vs champion tilt against fellow BJJ savant Mikey Musumeci

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States says he has never backed down from a fight, and he won't start doing it now.

The 21-year-old BJJ phenom has just been booked for a massive showdown this September, where he will put his lightweight strap on the line against flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The bout is scheduled for ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Colorado, the home of the Denver Nuggets, on Friday, September 6th, 2024.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about getting the offer to face Musumeci and how he reacted to it.

Ruotolo said:

"To be entirely honest, it wasn't something I was asking for, you know? I feel weird asking for a smaller opponent. I've never done that and I never will. I've never declined a matchup in jiu-jitsu. Any matchup that's ever offered to me, I've never declined. There was one time I had to postpone one, but other than that, I've never declined a match offer."

The Ruotolo vs. Musumeci grappling showdown pits two of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu players in the game today, pound-for-pound. It's certainly an interesting clash, to say the least.

Kade Ruotolo ready to make pro MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Before Kade Ruotolo heads to the mats at ONE 168 against Mikey Musumeci, he will be making his professional mixed martial arts debut in a highly anticipated lightweight fight early next month.

Ruotolo is set to lock horns with fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.