“I've never been handed an easy fight” - Jackie Buntan glad to have claimed ONE gold against the legendary Anissa Meksen

Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan added her name to the roster of champions in ONE Championship in her last match as the strawweight kickboxing queen. She was proud to achieve it over a highly successful opponent in veteran Algerian-French striker Anissa Meksen.
The 27-year-old Boxing Works standout defeated 'C18' by unanimous decision at ONE 169 last November to claim the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title.
In an interview with ONE Championship, Buntan shared her thoughts on the title-clinching win, including how it fell within how things have been for her in her martial arts career. The California native said:
"I feel like in my career so far, I've never been handed an easy fight, so being matched with Anissa for the belt was just perfect in my opinion."
At ONE 169, Jackie Buntan had herself a battle against Meksen. She, however, held her own, banking on his crack boxing skills to land impactful shots through the course of the five-round title match on her way to the hard-earned decision victory.
The win was her seventh win in eight matches in ONE to date since making her promotional debut in February 2021.
Jackie Buntan wants to become a two-sport world champion
Jackie Buntan seeks to achieve greater heights in her martial arts journey and is looking to add another world title to the kickboxing gold already in her possession. She is keenly looking at the currently vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title.
Buntan made her intentions known in an interview on the DeWar Report late last year, saying:
"I want to defend my kickboxing belt. I want to go for the Muay Thai belt. I want to go back and forth with both. So that's the goal, double champ."
Watch the interview below:
Jackie Buntan vied for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022 but fell short in her bid, losing by unanimous decision to Sweden's Smilla Sundell.
The strawweight Muay Thai gold was vacated though after Sundell was stripped of it in her last match in May 2024 for missing weight.