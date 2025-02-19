  • home icon
  "I've never let anything stop me" - Jake Peacock out to prove he belongs on the big stage at ONE 171: Qatar

“I've never let anything stop me” - Jake Peacock out to prove he belongs on the big stage at ONE 171: Qatar

By Ben Imperial
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:39 GMT
Jake Peacock determined to pick up a win at ONE 171. | [Photo: ONE Championship]
Jake Peacock determined to pick up a win at ONE 171. | [Photo: ONE Championship]

Jake Peacock has never let anything stop him from accomplishing his goals, and his latest fight is just another obstacle he is looking to overcome.

At ONE 171: Qatar this Thursday, February 20, the English-born Canadian will return to action against Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail.

Born with no right forearm, Peacock constantly had to face difficult challenges in life and in his chosen sport. However, it only helped him work to become a better version of himself. It helped him win the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in 2024 to earn a coveted contract to join the roster of the world's largest martial arts organization.

"The One" impressed in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April last year, defeating Kohei Shinjo in a thrilling three-round bout.

He will now make his debut in a flagship show of ONE Championship, where he will take on the Road to ONE: Japan winner, Suzuki. The magnitude of the event and the opportunity is not lost on Peacock.

During the press conference for ONE 171, he said:

"I'm thankful for being here on the world stage, on the biggest platform in the world, and representing amongst the best strikers in the world. I've never let anything stop me. I was born a little cub and now I'm a lion, and I'm going to keep proving that to everyone."
Jake Peacock looking to dominate Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171

Jake Peacock may have been born without one limb, but he makes up for it with his tremendous fighting spirit.

The 31-year-old holds a 13-1 overall striking record, which proves that he isn't all talk either. In an interview with The South China Morning Post, he said that while Suzuki may have more experience, he believes he will still be able to dictate the fight when they square off.

He said:

"He’s fought experienced guys, heavy boxing, and likes to low kick. But I’ll be too much for him. I’ll take the fight wherever I want to take it and it’s going to be a tough night for him."

Edited by C. Naik
