"I've seen why he losses" - Diego Paez believes he has the perfect plan in store to exploit Johan Ghazali's flaws

Colombian-American star Diego Paez is taking inspiration from Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Johan Estupinan to beat Johan Ghazali in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai bout on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32. In his pre-fight interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez revealed that he has been studying Ghazali's losses and has identified the key points in those setbacks, which he will exploit on fight night to get his hands raised, as he stated:

"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he losses. And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my waepons and use all of skills and use my fight IQ."

Watch Diego Paez's interview here:

The 31-year-old made his promotional debut last February at ONE Fight Night 28 against rival Sean Climaco, but came up short with a split decision loss to the Filipino-American fighter.

Now, he's looking to secure his first victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and send 'Jojo' to two straight losses.

Diego Paez wants to kickstart a run toward the ONE Championship gold with a win over Johan Ghazali

Now that he's part of the ONE Championship roster, the Classic Fight Team representative wants to use the Malaysian-American phenom as a springboard toward a potential run toward the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Although the path is still a long journey ahead with more contenders to face, Paez could boost his fighting morale when he gets his hands raised against Ghazali.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

