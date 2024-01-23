Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen prides himself on more than holding his own against some of the best fighters ONE has to offer. A simple glance at ‘The Situ-Asian’s' resume includes the who’s who of amazing MMA talent.

While Nguyen has had his fair share of setbacks, the stellar wins he accumulated against world-class opposition over the years speak volumes about his skill as a martial artist.

In an appearance on the From The Stands podcast, the Vietnamese-Australian discussed the murderers' row of opponents that he faced under the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“You know, when I go in there, I have years and years of experience under my belt now. I'm fighting at the top for a long time. I've been thrown into the wolves in ONE Championship. I haven't fought anyone easy at all.”

The Kill Cliff FC standout furthered:

“I've fought everyone that's been on winning streaks, had been undefeated, had been, you know, deemed the next big thing, and, you know, I prevailed at most and fell short at some.”

Watch Martin Nguyen's full interview:

A former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world titleholder, Nguyen has beaten ONE’s current double champ Christian Lee on two separate occasions. He also has knockout wins over former champions Eduard Folayang and Marat Gafurov.

Nguyen fell short against big names like Bibiano Fernandes, Thanh Le, and Ilya Freymanov, but has always endeared fans with his highly entertaining style.

Martin Nguyen looks to derail Garry Tonon’s hype train at ONE 165

True to his desire to fight only the best, Nguyen will make his return this Sunday against No.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Garry Tonon.

The victor of this high-stakes showdown at ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, may very will the next man in line for the winner of Thanh Le and Tang Kai’s scheduled title unification bout.

‘The Lion Killer’ has been on a tear since transitioning to MMA, winning eight of his first nine matches in impressive fashion.

Martin Nguyen, though, seems unfazed by Tonon’s feared BJJ arsenal and plans to shut his lights out once they square off in less than a week.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.