"I've been training very hard" - Johan Estupinan says he's in peak condition for Taiki Naito war at ONE Fight Night 32

Current number five-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan says that he's more than ready to face Taiki Naito on June 6 for their showdown at ONE Fight Night 32 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand. Estupinan also mentioned that he even helped his twin brother Jordan prepare for his previous fight, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I've been training very hard. I've helped my brother Jordan for his last fight one week ago. So I'm ready. Every time we are ready."

Watch Johan Estupinan's interview here:

'Panda Kick' aims to maintain his unbeaten streak under the world's largest martial arts organization and pick up his sixth victory since his promotional debut in May 2024.

In his previous outing, the 22-year-old Colombian striking star has unanimously defeated fellow rising star Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 last January. Estupinan's other victims in the promotion include Jouta Omori, Zafer Sayik, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.

Johan Estupinan plots his course toward two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

The JCFernandez and Team CSK representative also stated during his interview with the South China Morning Post that he dreams of becoming a two-sport world champion under the ONE Championship banner.

According to Johan Estupinan, he wants to get the job done first in Muay Thai, especially since he's already a ranked contender in the weight class and the 26-pound golden belt is still vacant, before shifting his focus to the kickboxing crown, as he revealed:

"Yes, my first focus is to win the belt in Muay Thai. When I'm done there, I'm going after the kickboxing belt."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

