"I was waiting for Tsarukyan" - Islam Makhachev says Arman Tsarukyan pullout pushed him toward second title chase

Islam Makhachev and the ill-fated last-minute collapse of his rematch with Arman Tsarukyan seemed to create a butterfly effect that has now led to the Dagestani deciding to change weight categories.

Speaking with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the now-former lightweight champion touched on several subjects as Makhachev prepares to seek out a second UFC title in his new weight category of 170 pounds.

When asked why now was the time to move up to welterweight to pursue more gold, Makhachev said:

"Because right now it's the best time, you know. I was waiting for [Arman] Tsarukyan because he also has a very good win streak and like people waiting for this fight. He pulled out in the last fight and I don't see some interesting fight in my division."

"That's why we make decision to move up because now they have new champion and a very good fighter, Jack Della Maddalena and this fight make me training every day. Make me wake up early morning."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below (5:22):

Islam Makhachev faced with a hurdle amid welterweight move

Islam Makhachev is working toward moving up in weight, thoughtfully ahead of his Jack Della Maddalena fight, but has been dealing with some challenges throughout this process.

The 33-year-old spoke about some of these difficulties during the same interview with Mike Bohn. He stated:

"I will try to be big. You know, it's not easy, man. All my life I cut weight, but now, when I want to be big, my weight stays in the same position. I try to lift more." (13:20)

"We do some program and like slowly, slowly we bring some, maybe 2 kg [roughly 4.4 pounds] right now and it's very hard but I don't want to be big by food, eating, and not training. I want to be with muscles you know, I want to do training, a right lifting program and bring some muscles."

The native of Russia also expressed his desire to do this fight against Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden in New York.

