“I could not walk for about two months” - Takeru details the effects of Superlek’s devastating kicks in their initial meeting

Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa has seen his fair share of combat, but nothing took a toll quite like his five-round battle with Superlek Kiatmoo in the main card of ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru in January 2024.

As he gears up for his next main card appearance against 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, the Japanese icon recalls the gruelling recovery he had to undergo after the damage Thai legend Superlek caused.

He told ONE Championship:

"I could not walk for about two months. Three or four months following the fight, I managed to start moving and training my upper body... All in all, I think it took me about six months to make a full return to training."

And even then, it wasn't smooth sailing.

"Even then, I had to cope with lingering pain from the injuries I had incurred in that fight."

Takeru details final stages of camp to ensure he's in 'peak condition' against Rodtang in Saitama Super Arena

With his upcoming superfight against Thai legend Rodtang just around the corner, Takeru Segawa isn't leaving anything to chance. Every detail of his camp has been built to peak on March 23.

"My current state of mind is the same as always three weeks before a fight," Takeru said. "With less than two weeks of intensive training left, I'll focus on avoiding injuries and reaching peak condition."

Now, fully recovered, Takeru is ready to step into the Circle and put Japan on the map of combat sports.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is a stacked event that features five title fights. The star-studded event takes place on March 23 in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via watch.onefc.com.

