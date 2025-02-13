"I don't wanna go full Kanye here" - Joe Rogan left dumbstruck after finding out the real-world answer to a pound of gold vs. feather riddle

When asked which weighs heavier, a pound of feathers or a pound of gold, Joe Rogan was taken aback by the actual answer.

Rogan is well-known for his contributions to the MMA community, which include his analysis of fights and commentary for the UFC. He is one of the most popular podcasters in the world and hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, which has a huge following.

During his recent podcast interview with Alaskan gold miner John Reeves, Rogan covered a wide range of subjects. Reeves questioned the 55-year-old about a well-known riddle during their conversation -- what weighs more, a pound of feathers or a pound of gold?

In response, Rogan stated that the weights are the same.

''A pound is a pound."

Reeves went on to note that one ounce of gold is not equivalent to an ordinary ounce, and that gold is weighed using an old metric system, the Troy measurement method, stating:

''You'd be wrong. There's 16 oz in a pound of feathers, and 12 oz in a pound of gold...you're getting 12 troy ounces [after Rogan inquired whether they would receive 16 ounces after purchasing a pound of gold].

Rogan then made a humourous comment involving rapper Kanye West, saying:

"What nationality invented that? I don't want to go full Kanye here."

Check out Rogan's comments below (via Autism Capital's X post):

Joe Rogan talks about a unique jewel that might soon be in style

During the aforementioned conversation with John Reeves, Joe Rogan learned about a ringwoodite crystal, a rare mineral located deep below the Earth's mantle. After reading up on the subject, the UFC commentator said that experts think it might have water inside its structure.

Rogan then suggested that it may become a fashion trend soon, saying:

''That is wild stuff, man. Three times as much ocean as is in the ocean. That’s so crazy. So that’s the transition zone. It’s all hydrated. How long before, like, rappers start wearing that around a necklace? That seems like a dope necklace. That’s that sh*t they make water out of. Dope. [It’s got to sell it to someone]. Yeah, you just need some Kendrick Lamar-type influencer, someone at the top of his game to start wearing it. You know, like Kanye in his prime. He could have got that out there."

Check out Rogan's comments below (14:04):

