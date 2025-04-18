“I wanna be scrapping right there with him” - Tye Ruotolo looking forward to fighting alongside twin Kade on the same card again 

For most fighters, sharing a fight card with a friend or someone they know is a bonus. For twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo, it's just how things should be - even if things don't always go their way.

After being forced to sit in the sidelines for months on end to recover from a major knee injury, Tye is finally ready to return to what he does best. At ONE Fight Night 31, he'll be stepping back into the Circle. And while Kade isn't on the same card, Tye is looking forward to the time where they'll fight in the same event again.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Tye said he wants to always fight alongside his brother.

"Obviously, whenever he fights, I wanna be scrapping right there with him, though."

“We just come from a fighting family” - Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade have always been scrappers

Fighting together (or with each other) is a lifestyle they've known since before they could even speak full sentences. They were on the mats even in their earliest memories, and fighting comes as naturally as eating or sleeping at this point.

"We always just kind of felt normal," Tye Ruotolo told Combat Sports today. "Just scrapping and winning and fighting. That's what we've always done. So we just come from a fighting family."

Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title from Canadian standout Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31. The pair has met twice before and has an even score of 1-1, but this trilogy fight will be their first under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place in the iconic Lumpinee stadium on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

