"I want her at 100 percent when we fight" - Denice Zamboanga says she’ll wait for Stamp to fully heal before world title talk

Denice Zamboanga refuses to rush Stamp Fairtex into a world title contest should the divisional queen's spell on the sidelines get extended. The No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender was set to face the Thai megastar for the ONE atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 167 this Friday, June 7.

Unfortunately, the Fairtex Training Center athlete injured the meniscus in her left knee just a week before officially withdrawing from the tie.

Though Stamp successfully underwent surgery on May 20 and is currently undergoing physical therapy, the T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center fighter wants to give the three-sport queen adequate time to recover in her battle for fitness.

Speaking exclusively to EssentiallySports, Denice Zamboanga shared:

"Just for the fans, I think a year or so. It's really up to her [Stamp]. I want her at 100 percent when we fight. I don't want to pressure her to compete before she's fully recovered."

In light of the news, the Filipino warrior will stay on the card to face Noelle Grandjean in a three-round atomweight MMA tie.

This will mark the 27-year-old's first appearance of the year after taking her winning streak to two in a row against Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 in April last year.

Meanwhile, Grandjean makes a quick turnaround after going down to Chihiro Sawada via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 22 last month.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 7.

Denice Zamboanga wants to make quick work of Noelle Grandjean

Denice Zamboanga hasn't lost focus on her goal just because another world title fight has fallen out of the picture.

The No.2-ranked contender is eager to impress when she steps inside the Circle at ONE 167, and, in her opinion, a highlight-reel stoppage would be the perfect way for her to cement her status as the next in line as and when Stamp returns.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Menace' shared:

"My team is planning for me to finish the fight and not win by decision. They want to prove that I am the top title contender."