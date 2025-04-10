  • home icon
  • "I want an ambulance!" - Fans feel sheer power Stamp Fairtex displayed in Manila showdown vs. Bi Nguyen

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:41 GMT
(From left to right) Stamp Fairtex, Referee Olivier Coste, Bi Nguyen [Photo via ONE Championship]
Stamp Fairtex demonstrated that no matter the sport she competed in, she consistently on the edge of their seats.

The Thai heroine's all-action style was on full display when she made her third appearance as a mixed martial artist against Bi Nguyen in a women's atomweight bout at ONE: Masters of Fate, which took place at the 20,000-capacity Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in November 2019.

Watch the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

From the opening bell, Stamp showcased her elite striking, effectively picking Nguyen apart in the standup exchanges. She also displayed her refined grappling skills, effortlessly defending against her opponent's takedown attempts.

Despite standing toe-to-toe with Stamp, Nguyen struggled to land clean. After three rounds of back-and-forth battle, the then-ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Instagram users applauded Stamp's all-around performance against Nguyen in the comment section of the clip posted above:

Stamp Fairtex defends atomweight MMA crown against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173

In September 2023, Stamp Fairtex made history by becoming the first-ever three-sports world champion when she vanquished Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Now, the Thai megastar will be putting that crown on the line for the first time when she returns to action at ONE 173, scheduled for August 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

There, she is slated to collide with interim world titleholder Denice Zamboanga in a much-awaited unification showdown to crown the division's undisputed queen.

Both ladies were originally slated to clash last year, but a knee injury forced Stamp to withdraw from the encounter.

Now, Stamp seeks to make up for lost time and abolish Zamboanga's share of the throne atop the weight class.

