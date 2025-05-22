“I want to be the best” - Ibragim Dauev says a lot of people are counting on him to become a ONE world champion 

Ibragim Dauev made his ONE debut last year with a clean win over veteran Mark Abelardo, and now he’s back for more. On June 6, he returns at ONE Fight Night 32 to face off with fellow Russian prospect Magomed Akaev in a high-stakes featherweight MMA clash.

It’s not just about the win for Dauev. He’s locked in on the bigger picture: a run toward the world title, and the chance to live up to the expectations of everyone backing him.

“I’m motivated by the world title," he told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview. "Wherever I am, I want to be the best. The support of my loved ones also helps me a lot, and I can’t let them down.”

That kind of mindset has been part of his rise since day one. After coming up short in his pro debut years ago, Dauev went on a tear, racking up wins with a well-rounded style that blends heavy hands with relentless grappling. He looked sharp in his first ONE appearance, and now he’s chasing that momentum up a division, this time at featherweight.

“I always want to earn a bonus” - Ibragim Dauev aiming for a quick finish against Magomed Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32

Undefeated at 10-0 and making his promotional debut, Magomed Akaev is giving Ibragim Dauev a new challenge - and a new opportunity.

Dauev's been pretty transparent about his game plan: go in strong, push the pace, and look for the finish early. It is, after all, his best chance of scoring a bonus.

“If possible, a quick finish is a good chance to get a bonus because I always want to earn a bonus wherever I fight," he said. "But if it doesn’t happen, I’m ready to go through all three rounds."

ONE Fight Night 32 is available on Prime Video with an active subscription.

